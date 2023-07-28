The Crowded Room season 1 episode 10 (finale): Danny’s verdict

We knew that entering The Crowded Room season 1 episode 10, we were going to see a measure of closure for Danny Sullivan. This show has been gut-wrenching and emotional for many weeks now and yet, clearly the producers saved some of the most powerful stuff for the end.

Tom Holland delivered a tour de force in the final hour of the series, bringing you not only some of his character’s pain, but also the heartbreak and loss. We often dove further into the subject of mental illness as his final confessions on the stand were made. From there, we heard the verdict: Not guilty by reason of insanity. He did not get to return back home and instead, he ended up spending the upcoming years of his life in a treatment center.

So in the aftermath of the trial, what did we have a chance to see? Well, for starters, a pretty emotional conversation between Danny and his mother about the past and some of the regrets that she had about the past. She took responsibility for some of his trauma, and noted that she failed in her duty to properly protect her child.

As for Rya, she did pay Danny a visit, where she learned more about his treatments and where he now was. We hope that within those moments, she found an element of closure — though she admitted that she was so invested in his case that it was hard for her to move forward.

What happened in real life?

Well, Danny Sullivan is based in part on Billy Milligan, who ended up spending a decade in mental institutions before being eventually released. He lived to be 59 years old, and we tend to think that Danny, at least within the world of this show, will go on to live a similar life. However, this is surely all of it we are likely to see.

What did you think about the events of The Crowded Room season 1 episode 10, and how Danny’s story did come to a close?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates down the road.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

