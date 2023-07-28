What We Do in the Shadows season 5: Will Nandor learn the truth?

There are so many different (and really fun) stories at the heart of What We Do in the Shadows season 5. Yet, doesn’t one stand out above the others? To be specific here, we are talking about Guillermo’s new status as a vampire-of-sorts, and what Nandor knows / does not know about it.

For now, Nandor is completely in the dark that Guillermo has been bitten by another vampire; if he does learn about it, this will mean that he has shamed him greatly and he will be forced to kill them both. That is, at least, based on the stories that we were told at the start of the season.

From a personal and emotional standpoint, of course it makes the most sense for Guillermo to just go ahead and tell Nandor directly himself about what happened … but is he really going to do that? This is where thing do start to become at least a little bit more complicated. Don’t be surprised here if, at the end of the day, Nandor actually offers Guillermo to make him a vampire, not knowing the truth about what his familiar already did. Why would he do this now? It’s simple: Jealousy. He doesn’t love that Guillermo is spending time with Laszlo and he doesn’t understand it, really to the point where he is trying to make a new “friend” at the gym.

So, if this trend continues, we could see Nandor making this offer almost as a last resort to ensure he doesn’t lose Guillermo … not knowing what would happen if he tried to turn someone who has already been turned. This may be a funny show, but we still anticipate some emotional times ahead…

Do you think that Nandor is going to learn the truth before too long on What We Do in the Shadows season 5?

