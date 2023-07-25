What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 5: ‘Local News’

We may be more than a week away from What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 5, but there is a lot to look forward to!

After all, let’s put it this way: There is a chance that “Local News” could really prove to be the story that hits home one of the biggest themes of the entire season. From the premiere onward, we have seen Nandor, Laszlo, Colin Robinson, and Nadja continue to put themselves out there in risky positions. At some point, isn’t the public going to become aware who they really are? It’s one thing to have to square off against the occasional vampire hunter; it is something totally different when it is much of Staten Island. Or, perhaps all of America!

This brings us directly into season 5 episode 5, titled “Local News.” The synopsis below is really the thing that should be a cause for concern:

Coverage of a local water main break brings unwanted attention to the vampires. Written by Sarah Naftalis; directed by Yana Gorskaya.

Let’s just put it this way for a moment here, shall we? The more unwanted attention the vampires get, the more likely they are going to be completely exposed. Are they well-equipped to even be in a compromising position? We’re not sure, mostly because Nandor is so transfixed right now on his jealousy. Meanwhile, Laszlo is trying to figure out how to help Guillermo and Nadja’s just gone through everything with her doll. We’re not sure that any of them are really at their best — which means that this is the sort of situation that would cause even more problems than it would typically.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

