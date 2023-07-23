What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 4: Problem ahead?

As we get prepared for What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 4 on FX, it is absolutely clear that there are reasons for excitement. How can there not be? This show remains as hilarious as ever, and we would argue that this past installment “Pride Parade” has to be considered an all-timer.

So while we are having an incredible time at the moment, there is no denying that there is a big question that is coursing through the first three episodes this summer: Are the vampires doing too much?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS videos!

For the moment, let’s explain. In the premiere, they all engaged in a lot of hijinks in the mall. Meanwhile, Nandor and Laszlo had the cops eating out of their hands in episode 2. In episode 3, Nandor literally crashed down to Earth in the midst of the parade. That’s a LOT of unusual circumstances, no?

One of the things that these vampires have been able to do, at least to some extent, is stay under the radar and not be exposed as who they really are. However, they are starting to do a little less in the shadows and SO MUCH MORE in the light — both figuratively and (in the case of Laszlo) literally. Is that going to come back to bite them? We would not mind if this ends up being one of the more notable long-term storylines this season.

As for another one, that has to do with what is going on with Guillermo in the midst of his transformation to vampire — if he is actually going to transform more than he already has. The jury is very much still out on that.

Related – Get other information now moving into the next What We Do in the Shadows episode

What do you most want to see moving into What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 4?

Be sure to share some more thoughts in the comments! Once you do this, remember to also then come back around to get some other updates.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







