When Calls the Heart season 10: Erin Krakow on possible wedding

Are we going to have a chance to see Elizabeth and Lucas get married on When Calls the Heart season 10? We don’t think it would be a shock to say that people want this. The just got engaged! This is also a show with romance almost always at its core, but they also have a tendency to not rush things along. We don’t expect it happening within the first few episodes; as a matter of fact, doesn’t it feel more like the right story for the finale?

Speaking to TV Insider prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike, of course star and executive producer Erin Krakow could not comment on when an actual wedding could be. However, it certainly sounds like some wedding planning will happen!

I can say nothing about the wedding itself. [Laughs] Some things need to be kept secret. … I don’t want to give anything away because we like to have some surprises, but I will say that they cake tasting sure is delicious. I could have done a ton of takes of that scene. Our props department delivers some really good cake.

Krakow also mentions in the interview that the relationship between these characters will not always be perfect, which shouldn’t come as that much of a surprise when you consider the fact that they are different people with separate lives. Fitting those together could at times be tough, especially when Elizabeth also has a son to think about!

Yet, in the end When Calls the Heart is largely an optimistic show, and we tend to think that they will be happy in the end. There just may be a few bumps in the road along the way, and we would say to be prepared for some of those.

Related – What could be coming for Faith and Nathan across When Calls the Heart season 10?

When do you think we are going to see Lucas and Elizabeth get married on When Calls the Heart season 10?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to get even more updates in the near future.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







