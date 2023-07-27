When Calls the Heart season 10 spoilers: Faith, Nathan’s story

As many of you know at the moment, When Calls the Heart season 10 is going to be premiering on Hallmark Channel in just a few days. Are you ready for it? Well, let’s just go ahead and say that there is going to be drama, romance, and a lot of big developments in Hope Valley.

Now, we do recognize that moving forward, one of the most exciting questions is going to revolve around Faith and Nathan and what lies ahead for the two of them. Are we going to see them dive head-first into some sort of romance? We can’t say that, given that there are multiple suitors for the character right now. However, there is a big Faith / Nathan contingent just like there is a big Mei / Nathan contingent. We’ll see how things play out here over time, but we don’t think anything is going to be all that rushed.

Speaking to TV Fanatic, here is some of what Andrea Brooks had to say about some of the stories that are coming for these two characters:

…I can absolutely tease that Faith and Nathan do share a number of scenes in the upcoming season. And that’s super exciting for me.

I adore Kevin McGarry. He’s just such a fabulous actor. He’s so talented; I love working with him. But I also love that there are some natural reasons why our characters would end up sharing scenes, obviously with our professional lives and what we do.

And, there’s some interesting intersection coming your way when it comes to professional life. So there are scenes to be had…

Ultimately, we would say to have a little bit of patience with wherever the Nathan story goes, mostly due to the fact that with Elizabeth and Lucas together, there isn’t really another Hope Valley romance that the writers can draw out for some period of time — and absolutely they are going to want to do that somewhere! It’s a big part of this show.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart, including other details on the premiere

What do you most want to see moving into When Calls the Heart season 10 for Faith and Nathan?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates in due time.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







