The Crowded Room season 2: Renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following tonight’s big finale over on Apple TV+, is there a chance that The Crowded Room season 2 could happen? Or, are we 100% at the end?

Well, we suppose that this article is going to be more for people who have yet to see the Tom Holland series than those who have actually watched. After all, if you have seen the finished product, then you probably have at least some sort of clarity on this subject already.

What we can tell you, at least for the time being, is rather simple: The Crowded Room was meant to be a limited series with a clear beginning, middle, and end. It was always destined to build towards a specific conclusion since it is based on a true story. This cements further that Apple TV+ wants to be in the limited-series game. Also, we’re not sure that Holland would have been able to sign on to a multi-season project when you consider everything else that he has going on at this point in his career.

So rather than hope for another specific season of this show, let’s instead cross our fingers that the streamer is interested in continuing to adapt some other projects with big stars and notable names. We love the idea of them continuing to push the envelope with interesting people and fascinating stories. The more that they can figure out how to do that, the better off we will all collectively be in the end.

Also, they have to move forward without fear of critical reception or judgment. We know that this series, for whatever reason, drew a lot of divided responses. However, we also tend to think that it helped a substantial amount of people. We tend to think that at the end of the day, that matters more than anything else.

Since we are not going to see The Crowded Room season 2 happen at some point down the road, what else do you want on Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







