Zoey 103: Is Paramount+ sequel possible after Zoey 102 revival?

Well, we should start off here by noting that it’s no surprise such an idea would be considered. If there is one thing that we know with confidence in this current streaming age, it is this: Viewers love nostalgia. Also, Paramount+ in particular has shown with iCarly that they like to stick with revivals for some stretch of time after having them play originally on Nickelodeon. The original Jamie Lynn Spears show Zoey 101 was super-popular back in the day, so why wouldn’t you try to adapt it?

Here is what we can say for the time being — at the moment, nothing in regards to the franchise’s future has been revealed. With that being said, it does seem as though there is at least some interesting behind the scenes here! Speaking to TVLine, director Nancy Hower indicates that she would love for there to be a lot of future iterations of this world:

My hope would be that we do another movie and then launch a series from it.

Will this happen? It will obviously depend on what the viewership is for the newly-released movie, and there are some challenges that come along with that. Take, for starters, that we’re in the midst of the SAG-AFTRA strike and that has made it harder for the cast to actively promote it. (It is still for the best, as actors deserve fair pay and the strike is necessary to make that happen.) Over time, there is a chance that viewers will discover the project, and we’re sure the cast will promote it further when the strike is over.

Another strike via the WGA will likely keep some serious discussions about a sequel, at least creatively, at bay for a while. With that, enjoy the revival movie for now — and we’ll see what else happens far down the road.

