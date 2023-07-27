Full Circle season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Max?

Following the season 1 finale today at Max, should you expect a Full Circle season 2 renewal? Or, are we at a spot where we are officially at the end of the road?

If you haven’t heard too much about the series over the past few weeks, we unfortunately understand. It’s felt like the streaming service hasn’t done a lot to heavily promote the drama, despite it having a big-name director in Steven Soderbergh and it featuring an incredible cast including Timothy Olyphant and Claire Danes. With some of the secrets stored by its characters, isn’t this the sort of show that would be ripe for great discussions across the internet? Wouldn’t we want more of it?

Well in theory, the answer here is a clear “yes.” The unfortunate news is that this is not 100% the case in reality. Full Circle was designed from the start to be a limited series — you probably know that already if you have watched the show the whole way through. If you are thinking about jumping into it at this point, let’s just say that this is something that you should know in advance here. You will have a certain amount of closure.

While we can’t say that we’re confident that there will be a season 2 featuring some of these same characters, we do wonder about the anthology potential of a show like this. Or, if Soderbergh would be interested in at least doing something relatively similar.

One thing that we’re certainly not going to do at this point is make some sort of broad judgment on his career path based on what we have seen from him over the years. After all, wouldn’t that prove to be some sort of enormous mistake? He’s someone who, as a filmmaker, often tries to push the envelope and keep doing different things that he has never done before in the past.

