Is Law & Order new tonight over on NBC? We know we’ve waited a long time already to see this show, plus also SVU and Organized Crime.

So, is there a chance that we’ll be getting any of them back in the near future? At this point in the summer, production on these shows is typically very-much underway. Unfortunately, that is not the case here … and it won’t be the case for a while.

For anyone out there who is out of the loop to some degree, we have now made it past the two-week mark of the SAG-AFTRA strike, and we will be soon at the three-month mark of the WGA strike. More than likely, this one is going to last longer than the one that transpired during the 2007-08 TV season, especially since there isn’t any indication that the networks, studios, and streaming services constituting the AMPTP have even showed up to negotiate in a long time. We could be waiting until the fall before all of this is resolved, if even then.

We still want to hope that the entire Law & Order franchise could return in January, but it will probably take these strikes being over by the end of summer for that to happen — and even then, we would be looking at a mid-to-late January start as opposed to the early going.

After all, at this point these shows are close to a couple of months behind where they typically are in the process, especially when you factor in the time that writers’ rooms open. This is time that they won’t get back on the other side, as NBC won’t extend production past the typical window. We’re just going to get fewer episodes.

Now, can the writers and actors just get paid what they are worth? Is that really too much to ask at this point?

