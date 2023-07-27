Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are you going to have a chance to check out both the medical drama as well as Station 19 soon?

We do think that there is a chance moving forward to get some more news on both of these shows. However, the question here is when those announcements will happen. Think of it this way. The SAG-AFTRA strike has gone on already for a couple of weeks. Meanwhile, the writers’ strike is nearing the three-month mark and if we’re in this spot in a month, this will surpass the incredibly long strike we had during the 2007-08 season.

It has been clear for a while that Grey’s Anatomy / Station 19 would not be a part of ABC’s fall schedule, but we’ve wanted to be hopeful that both of these shows could be back in January. Unfortunately, at this point such a premiere could be in jeopardy. If we are to see these shows back early next year, it will most likely take a deal between the unions and the collective body of studios, networks, and streamers known as the AMPTP. At the moment, there is unfortunately no evidence that negotiations are even happening. This is incredibly frustrating, especially since the longer this break between seasons go, the more unlikely it is that viewers will eventually come back.

Just remember here that the AMPTP are the ones holding back at this point — the writers and actors are not asking for anything extreme. Instead, they are just trying to cement their future amidst inflation, the rise of AI, and a more uncertain industry where there are a lot of options for viewing, but fewer episodes and quick cancellations. Heck, some streamers are pulling their shows off the air entirely.

In the end, though, know this: Don’t expect the long wait to impact too much how these shows will address their recent cliffhangers. They will still find a way to make that happen.

