Grey’s Anatomy season 20 premiere date: Best-case scenario

At this point, it is probably clear to a lot of people out there that we will be waiting a long time in order to see Grey’s Anatomy season 20 premiere on ABC. It may not be what we want personally, but it is hard to avoid where we are.

So why are we here? Well, blame the networks, studios, and streaming services for that. We are well past 80 days now into the writers’ strike, and we’ve yet to see any evidence at all that this is going to be ending anytime soon. Add to this also the SAG-AFTRA strike. Both need to be resolved in order for the show to go back into production.

Given the current timeline of things, it feels pretty clear that the best-case scenario for Grey’s Anatomy is that the show comes back at some point in January. Would it be great to see it back around before then? Sure, but it is best to keep expectations somewhat realistic based on 1) where things are right now and 2) what ABC has already planned. They never had the show on the fall schedule for a reason.

In order to meet this best-case scenario, we’d probably need to see both strikes end before the summer does. If that happens, we might be able to get a 13-episode season that still wraps up in the May timeframe.

If the strikes go into fall…

Then, we are looking at a situation where season 20 may not arrive until February or March. We’d like to think that the studios and networks would like to ensure they have some sort of content this season — so why not go ahead and pay the parties involved what they deserve? Is that too much to ask?

