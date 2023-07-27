Justified: City Primeval season 1: Who else is hoping for more?

In the wake of what happened on this past episode of Justified: City Primeval, is that really the end for Willa on the show? It’s interesting given how much the character was sold coming into the series, especially since Timothy Olyphant’s real-life daughter Vivian played the part.

However, Willa got on a plane at the end of episode 3, and it certainly does not seem like there is a logical reason to bring her back. After all, Clement Mansell has already seen her and with her in Detroit with her dad, she could always be in a certain amount of danger. If we do see her again, you could argue that it will be in the finale.

Is there still a chance that we could see Willa in a future iteration of Justified, even if we don’t see her again the rest of this season? That certainly feels possible. In an interview with Collider, Vivian expresses that she “hopes” that there will be another season — she speaks in the interview as though she is someone who has finished her run, but that may be intentionally to throw everyone off. One of the things that we know about this series in general is that there is probably a certain amount of misdirection intentionally planted. Sure, there is some established source material that can be drawn from, but at the same time, there’s never been any sort of guarantee that the story had to follow a particular direction. Also, Raylan was never in the original City Primeval in the first place.

Given that both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are currently happening, we don’t expect a decision on season 2 for some time. Still, why not continue to hope?

