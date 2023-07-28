Minx season 2 episode 3 spoilers: A big time jump ahead?

As we prepare to check out Minx season 2 episode 3 on Starz next week, why not go ahead and set the stage? Is there huge stuff around the corner?

Well, the first thing that we can really note at this point is that you are going to see some sort of big-time leap forward happen when the show comes back in seven days. The story will move forward a good six months in “It’s Okay to Like It,” and with that in mind there is going to be a lot of transformation around Bottom Dollar. Nothing could be as it once was — as a matter of fact, Joyce and the rest of the crew could find themselves at the center of a cultural peak they did not expect.

So how are they going to deal with it? Well, more than likely, it is going to vary depending on the people involved. For more, go ahead and see the full Minx season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

Six months later, Minx is front and center of the sexual revolution, and Rolling Stone descends on the Bottom Dollar offices to interview the gang. Joyce busies herself with work to avoid being interviewed while Doug tries to co-opt the reporters to promote his new science magazine. After partying a little too hard, Richie struggles to pull off a big shoot. Shelly and Lenny get into the swing of things and lead a sexual revolution of their own.

The crazy thing that you do have to remember here is that at this point, we are still only a tiny ways into the season. Who is to say what sort of big leaps forward and surprises we’re going to see from here? We just hope the show continues to find an audience for itself at its new home in Starz; it can be hard to gauge some of that from the outside looking in.

