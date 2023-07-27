Harley Quinn season 4 episode 4 air date, schedule at Max

Following the big premiere today on Max, what can we say about a Harley Quinn season 4 episode 4 air date? What about the schedule ahead? Just like you would expect, there is a good bit to get into here, given that the streaming service isn’t giving you the full season all at once.

Luckily, there is a specific (and methodical) release pattern for the rest of the DC adaptation. The first three episodes are today and after that, you will get a new one every week the rest of the way. Episode 4 is going to air come August 3, and the ten-episode season is officially going to conclude on September 14.

So what sort of stuff are we prepared to see explored over the course of this particular batch of episodes? We’re going based off of what we saw in the premiere, but it feels like a pretty big theme at present is going to be a search for identity for the title character. Is she a hero, a villain, or does it really matter? Is it better to just focus on herself than any of the noise surrounding her? These are things that she does have to figure out in time.

Meanwhile, we cannot say yet if there is going to be a Harley Quinn season 5 or not as of yet, and that’s going to be a huge subject of conversation for a while here. Remember that DC Studios is under new leadership at this point, and they don’t have the same personal investment in this particular show. However, we do think it exists in its own world enough that it doesn’t interfere with any other plans — also, let’s not forget that people really love this show and for good reason. Why would anyone want it to go by the wayside for a good while here?

(Photo: Max.)

