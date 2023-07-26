Outlander: Caitriona Balfe, EP, composer tribute Sinéad O’Connor

Earlier today, the shocking and sad news broke that Sinéad O’Connor passed away at the age of 56. It is still hard to process everything that she meant both as a vocalist and an activist, and her works will live on for generations to come.

We could go on for several paragraphs discussing her career from “Nothing Compares 2 U” onward, but most recently O’Connor was known for contributions to Outlander season 7, performing a new rendition of “The Skye Boat Song” that plays during the opening credits. It is a lyrical, stirring version that stands apart amidst all of the ones we have heard over the years. Her voice brings such power, and also still passion and vulnerability.

We are sure that in the days to come, we will hear more from the series and the people involved about O’Connor’s contributions. It also would not come as a surprise if a title card airs honoring her after an upcoming episode. For now, we wanted to share statements from three key players behind the scenes in star/producer Caitriona Balfe, executive producer Maril Davis, and composer Bear McCreary.

Caitriona Balfe – I hope you are at peace … and with your baby boy. Thank you for sharing your soul with us and soothing us with your incredible voice beautiful Sinéad.

Maril Davis – On behalf of the entire cast & crew of Outlander we are deeply saddened about the news of Sinead’s passing. She was an incredible talent &working with her on this season’s main title song was a true honor.Our thoughts are with her family during this difficult time.

Bear McCreary – I am gutted by the loss of #SineadOConnor. She was the warrior poet I expected her to be — wise and visionary, but also hilarious. She and I laughed a lot. We were writing new songs together, which will now never be complete. We’ve all lost an icon. I’ve lost a friend.

Our thoughts go out to O’Connor’s friends, family, and everyone who loved her during this difficult time. We know that her music and her impact on the world is something that will be felt across generations.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







