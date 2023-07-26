Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 4: Is Clement in trouble?

As we get prepared to see Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 4 on FX next week, there is a big question worth asking. Just how much danger is Clement Mansell really in at the moment?

Well, let’s just start things off here with a reminder of what Clement did in episode 3 — namely, he worked to scam the Albanian mob. Sure, it was just one guy really, but if you hit one of them, don’t you hit many of them? That seems to be the case and now, he has lured in potential enemies … or has he?

If you watched the promo from last night, you could see that Carolyn may already be in a tizzy trying to deal with all of this, and we tend to think that Clement may be trying to set himself up for a bigger prize. While he does have a tendency to be a little bit unhinged here and there, we do still think that this is a guy who is working to plot a few things out and has specific goals he is trying to achieve. We don’t think that he is completely insane when it comes to how he runs his business and leverages power.

With Willa now seemingly out of the picture, Raylan is going to be able to focus on him perhaps a little bit more than ever before … so what’s the problem? Well, it may still be as simple as the fact that doing this is not going to be all that easy when Clement is running so many schemes, and a lot of people who could help, in theory, may be too compromised to do anything at all.

