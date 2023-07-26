What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 4: Vanessa Bayer returns

Later this week you are going to have a chance to see What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 4 — why not share guest-star news now?

Today, FX revealed the official promo for the upcoming installment, one we know is going to feature Colin Robinson making the decision to run for office. Surprised? Well, what does shock us is getting to see, for the first time in years, the return of Vanessa Bayer as Evie. We already know the chaos that these two are more than capable of when they are together, so who knows where this is going to go?

You can watch the full preview for what lies ahead now over at the link here, and in here we also get the good sense that Nandor has come up with a new plan to make Guillermo jealous. We know that he is quite perturbed that he is spending all of his time with Laszlo as of late, so he’s met a new friend he’s going to hang out with! Who else thinks that this is going to end badly? So far, Nandor’s attempts at being in normal society have not gone altogether well, and he is probably either going to 1) smother this person or 2) make it insanely obvious that he is just trying to goad Guillermo into spending more time with him.

Unfortunately, we don’t have much of an indication at the moment if we’re going to see any advancement when it comes to Guillermo’s vampirism, which has so far been far from a full transformation. Is there a reason for that? We would love to eventually find out…

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

