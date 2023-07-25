FBI season 6 premiere date: The best-case scenario

As many of you may be aware at the moment, we are going to be waiting for a good while to see an FBI season 6 premiere date. So, when will the show actually be back? We want to do our best here to actually have a realistic estimate, and not some pie-in-the-sky figure that makes you think that CBS is going to be changing their mind.

After all, let’s put it like this: The odds of this show being back this fall are slim to none at this point. There’s just no real path towards making that happen, even if 100% we would love to see it. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes both remain ongoing and at this point, there is no clear path for resolution with either party.

So what will need to be done here in order for some things to change? Well, for starters, we are looking at a situation where the AMPTP (the coalition of networks, streaming services, and studios) are going to need to come together and realize that they need to make some moves to actually pay all of these people what they deserve. If they can figure that out by the time we get around to the end of the summer, then there is a pathway for FBI to be on the air at some point in January. If it goes longer (think October), then we are looking at February or even March.

What we can say for now is that the actors and writers are not looking for some unfair compromise, and they appear to be prepared to fight in order to ensure that they get every single thing that they deserve. This may take a reasonable amount of time for it to happen, but they do appear to be ready to dig their heels in. It will be up to the AMPTP to come back to the table and try to negotiate.

If we do get that January return date, there is a chance we get somewhere between 13-15 episodes. Otherwise, we could be in the 10-13 range.

Related – Go ahead and get some other news when it comes to FBI now, including a few more details about the future

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to FBI season 6 over on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







