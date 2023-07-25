Hijack season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Sam’s big plan

In just a matter of hours on Apple TV+, we are going to have a chance to see Hijack season 1 episode 6 — are you ready for what’s next?

Well, let’s just say that at the core of this particular episode is a big question: How ready is Sam to fight back against the hijackers? Does he have any other choice? There are risks no matter where they turn, as the passengers’ families on the ground may be in danger if the hijacking plan falls through. Yet, they could be in danger if the plan continues. This is a lose-lose situation, so do you have to do something regardless? This is the big question well-worth contemplating further at present.

Here is, at least for now, some of what we can say. If you head over to Screen Rant, you can see a new sneak preview all about what you can expect to see here. In this, Idris Elba’s character faces the possibility of fighting back in a way that he hasn’t so far. He, of course, doesn’t want to be sending photos of presumed dead bodies to the ground — can they fake that? It’s one possibility, but either way, it may require them to get control of the aircraft in a way that they have not so far.

Given that there are only two more episodes to come, it is clear that the passengers are running out of time. Also, getting everyone organized enough to stage a counter-attack is going to be hard when they are being consistently watched. Also, these are real people! Nobody on the plan is some action hero.

Suffice it to say, though, we are more than a little bit stoked to see what’s coming up — here’s to hoping that it will live up to some of the hype.

