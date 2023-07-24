What We Do in the Shadows season 5: More on The Guide’s future

As many of you may know already, What We Do in the Shadows season 5 is the biggest one we’ve seen for The Guide yet. Kristen Schaal is being featured in the opening credits for the first time, and she also has a chance to appear in a number of different ways.

So what makes The Guide stand out? Well, for starters, the show is really leaning into her being this newcomer around the other vampires, someone still trying to fit in. She wants to forge friendships and yet, this is a tough group to break into.

Are some things going to be crazy for her moving forward? It feels that way, but the undercurrent of the character being an outsider is still going to stand out. In an interview with Collider prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike, here is what Schaal had to say:

There are so many things this season I’m excited about, that don’t relate to me. There are some things coming up that I have never seen before, in all my years. Some of the things that I got to do, I don’t wanna give away, but I cannot wait for you to see it. Mostly, I’m excited for everyone to see a relatable Guide story about being left out. I think we’ve all been left out.

When you think about some of the awesome stuff that Kristen has been a part of throughout her career, the fact that she’s still surprised by What We Do in the Shadows is pretty darn exciting. In general, it feels like everyone has their own individual stories this season, plus of course some challenges that they will face together. Personally, our big question is if or when Nandor is going to learn the truth about Guillermo being bitten by Derek. That has to come out eventually, right?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

