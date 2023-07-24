Futurama season 11 episode 2 air date: ‘Children of a Lesser Bog’

After today’s long-awaited premiere on Hulu, do you want to learn a little bit more about Futurama season 11 episode 2? Well, it is hard to blame you!

The first thing that we really should go ahead and note here is quite simple — the streaming service is intent on stretching thins out for as long as they can. We recognize that with some of Hulu’s shows, they try to give you a couple of episodes at once. Consider that their way of getting you hooked. They are not doing that with Futurama.

So what’s the reason behind this for them? We imagine that it has a lot to do with them being well-aware of the fact that people are going to be watching / streaming regardless, so this is a little more important to them. The next installment, titled, “Children of a Lesser Bog,” is set for 9:00 p.m. Pacific time on Sunday, July 30. (Adjust accordingly depending on wherever you are.) Episode 3 will be coming the week after that. This is probably going to be the way things go for the bulk of the series.

Want some more info? The Futurama season 11 episode 2 synopsis below doesn’t give much away, but it does set the stage:

Amy and Kif’s children emerge from an alien swamp.

We do tend to think that this season is going to mix some familiar stories with a few new elements. Could it get a tiny bit edgier now that they are on streaming? That’s on the table, but we don’t think that the producers are going to move too far content-wise from what made them a hit in the first place. Also, they don’t really have that much of a reason to do that. This show is always trying its best to transport you somewhere else and have a good time … even if it is mocking some real-world issues at the same time.

What do you most want to see moving into Futurama season 11 episode 2 on Hulu?

(Photo: Hulu.)

