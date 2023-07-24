The Witcher season 3 part 2 trailer: Henry Cavill’s last stand

Leading up to the remaining episodes airing in a matter of days, the folks at Netflix have shared a new The Witcher season 3 part 2 trailer. What can be said about this in advance of what lies ahead?

Well, for starters, that you are probably going to feel pretty emotional at the end of this and understandably so. Let’s put it this way — it is not that often that you see an actor of Henry Cavill’s magnitude depart a show midway through a season. As a matter of fact, it’s ultimately quite strange! There are still a lot of questions still out there as to why this exit is happening, but we can’t focus on that too much. Instead, just the simple fact that it is.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the new trailer in all of its glory. There is a sense of relative finality in this for Cavill’s Geralt, especially with all of it culminating in a massive swordfight in the sand. We already know that this is a character who would do whatever he could to protect and save others, and this will be no different.

The crazy thing to think about here is that even with all of the hype for the rest of the season, we are only talking about just a few episodes. It’s going to be weird to have so little to binge all at once but, in general, we do think that this sort of split season is going to be the new normal at Netflix. This is a way for them to try and counteract some soaring programming costs … not that we think they are that hard up on cash here. After all, they and the other streaming services have more money to help pay writers and actors what they deserve.

(Photo: Netflix.)

