Jeopardy! season 40: The uncertain future amidst writers’ strike

We know that a lot has been said about the future of a lot of different shows due to the writers’ strike, but Jeopardy! has been off the radar. After all, we tend to think that it’s easy to view it as some separate entity, almost as though it is immune to everything else that is going on.

However, that is not actually the case. Without writers, the game show would not be able to function. No one is there to write the clues and with that, there is no way for the next season to get underway.

According to a report from TV Insider, the original plan was for production on the next batch of episodes to kick off starting on September 11. However, this plan may be in a certain amount of (pun intended) jeopardy. Many former champions have indicated that they would not cross a picket line to participate in a Tournament of Champions, especially since one of the potential solutions seems to be reusing or rehashing old clues from the past. That’s not what is at the very fabric of this show.

Personally, we tend to think what will happen here is that the start of the new season gets delayed, just as it does with many other shows. We’ve already seen Mayim Bialik opt to not come in as co-host in solidarity with striking writers, and we tend to think that if production starts on this show when it isn’t for many others out there, that will lead to further backlash.

Given the fairly-disastrous way in which Jeopardy! handled the search for a new host after Alex Trebek’s passing, they don’t really need any further backlash. There has to be another way to get through all of this, even if it means more patience on our part.

How do you think we are going to see Jeopardy! continue in the wake of what’s happening with the writers’ strike?

(Photo: CBS Media Ventures.)

