Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 3 run time: ‘Backstabbers’

Given that Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 3 is airing in just over 24 hours, why not talk scheduling for a moment?

After all, if there’s one thing we can say about the premiere event last week, it’s that it encompassed a lot of time on the air. How much? Think in terms of around two and a half hours. We wouldn’t be surprised if anyone out there expected something just as meaty this time around.

In the end, that is not actually going to be the case. Per some official TV listings, season 1 episode 3 (titled “Backstabbers”) is only going to run for about an hour and two minutes. It is clearly aided by the fact that there are not two episodes airing over the course of a night; even with that, though, this episode is shorter than either of the ones you saw last week. Think of this as another reminder that the show isn’t rushing anything. There are still five episodes after this one, and they would like to keep this show on the air for much of August!

If you have not seen the official season 1 episode 3 synopsis below as of yet, we tend to think it does a good job of setting the stage for what lies ahead:

Raylan and the Detroit Police round up some promising suspects, provoking Carolyn’s ire. Mansell and Sandy move on the Albanian mark. Things with Willa reach a breaking point.

The biggest thing we want to see, for now, is of course the thing that the show is not hyping all that much — what happens now with Clement and Raylan directly after that incident at the end of episode 2. They are clearly after one another, but they’ve probably each been told to be careful. Isn’t that going to be a fascinating trade-off?

What do you most want to see moving into Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 3 on FX?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

