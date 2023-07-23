Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 3: What will Raylan do?

As you prepare for Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 3 on FX this Tuesday, why not talk more about villains? That is at the core of what this show is and at this point, it’s clear that we have a capable one in clement.

Also, we have one who has virtually zero problem with metaphorically poking the bear here. Clement Mansell has already shared a conversation with Raylan’s daughter Willa, and we tend to think that’s going to be a huge problem. We’ve already seen Timothy Olyphant’s character rough him up, but where are things going to go from here now?

Well, from Raylan’s standpoint he is going to have to tie a pretty careful line here. We tend to think that a lot of people are going to understand why he did what he did, especially since he was just looking after his daughter and keeping Clement away. However, legally there’s only so much that he can get away with here and we know that Mansell already has some people on his side.

From the Clement standpoint, he has to realize when to take a step back — but we’re also not sure a guy like him is really capable of that. He’s already instigated Raylan and because of that, he has to prepare for the lawman coming at him. Basically, he better make sure that his house is in order! We don’t think he’ll be arrested so soon into an eight-episode season, but it is easy to argue that the moment is coming. Not only that, but it is sure to provide some crazy entertainment whenever it is that we get there.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

