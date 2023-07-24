9-1-1 season 7 premiere date: The best case scenario

While there may not be a whole lot of news on it over the summer, know this: 9-1-1 season 7 is officially coming back. Not only that, but it has a new network home in ABC! After years of being positioned at Fox it is migrating to another place. We can’t speak yet to how many changes there will be, if there will even be changes. Yet, we are still excited for whatever the writers decide to come up with here.

Unfortunately, it is clear that we aren’t going to be seeing it back for quite some time. We should note that the Angela Bassett drama was never on the fall schedule for ABC, but there are now questions as to when in 2024 we could actually see it. Is there some sort of best-case scenario we can even identify at this point?

Well, let’s start by pointing out the following: Until the writers’ and actors’ strikes are over, it is hard to say anything with the utmost certainty. We’d obviously like for both of them to be done by the end of the summer, but if there is no fair deal present at that point, they have to press on! If writers can start working on scripts by around late September / early October, then a January premiere date is probably the best we can hope for. Otherwise, we are probably looking at either February or March.

So what about episode count? 9-1-1 has never done the 22-24 episode season, so it may not be losing as much as some other shows out there. Still, we anticipate that the order will be cut down to somewhere between 10 and 13, mostly because this year, there is just not a lot of time for anything more than that.

Hopefully, in the months to come, a few more reveals will be made in regards to all this. Stay tuned…

