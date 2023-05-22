Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? Is there anything more of the first responder drama that you are going to be seeing soon?

After the events of this past installment, we’re sure that a lot of people would like some updates on some of these characters. Unfortunately, we’re not going to get those tonight … or really, at any other point in the relatively near future. There is no installment tonight, as last week was the finale. The show has been renewed for another season, but not at Fox. Rather, it is moving to ABC. It is not on the network’s fall schedule due the writers’ strike, so in theory, the earliest that we could see it back is at some point in January. Things are always subject to change, but we do think we’ll have to wait and see on that. The most important thing right now is that the writers are paid what they deserve across the TV industry.

So will there be some changes with the show moving to ABC? We don’t tend to think so. 9-1-1 will cater to the same audience that they always have, and we have yet to hear anything that suggests that the show is going to undergo some radical cast changes.

The one thing that we are rather curious about at the moment is quite simple: Will the new network home consider a crossover with The Rookie? Doesn’t that make a good bit of sense? We do think that this could be considered, and it may actually be more likely than a 9-1-1: Lone Star crossover at this particular point in time. Remember for a moment here that this show is staying at its old network home in Fox, which creates a really unusual situation.

For now, let’s just wait and see what the future holds…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

