World on Fire season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Trouble in the sky

Next week on BBC One you’re going to see World on Fire season 2 episode 3 — want to learn a little more about what lies ahead?

Well, first and foremost, we should remain you, crazy as it seems, that we are already two-thirds of the way through this story? The historical drama tends to move rather fast … at least in the time in which it is on the air. (We don’t have to tell you that there was a long, pretty-unbearable wait between seasons.) The stakes are of course high given that World War II setting,

So what can you expect to see in episode 3? As the synopsis below affirms, we will once again get a number of perspectives in a fairly short period of time:

As Stan and Rajib make a hasty retreat across the desert … Meanwhile, David is in peril in the skies over France.

What makes this show stand out, of course, is the diversity that you tend to get in both the settings and some of the people. War impacts everyone, and the writing makes that clear in a number of different ways. If you wanted something that is fairly epic in scope, you are going to have it here.

Of course, the big question mark when it comes to a show like this is just how you pace it. You don’t want to draw out certain events for as long as humanly possible and yet, at the same time you want to ensure you say everything you want. The last thing you want to do is skip over key milestones for a number of characters. There is still a lot of time left in the story this go-around, so why not just see where things go? We are excited to explore that a little bit further…

What do you think we are going to see moving into World on Fire season 2 episode 3?

