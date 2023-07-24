Tough as Nails season 5 episode 8 spoilers: The last before finale

On Friday night you’re going to see Tough as Nails season 5 episode 8 on Paramount+, and there is a lot that we can say about it now.

So, where should we start at the moment? Well, by of course noting how close we are to the end of the season. This installment is going to be the last one leading into the finale, as Dirty Hands and Savage Crew are going to face off one final time. We know that the individual showdown is the most intriguing one to a lot of people, but it is nice to see everyone involved in the show win a good bit of money. That is a big part of what makes this show special, as you have a good many people you get to know over the course of time. Nobody is really eliminated, and everyone is just able to keep going.

Do you want to get a few more details now all about where things are going to be going from here? Well, we suggest that you check out the Tough as Nails season 2 episode 8 synopsis below right now:

“Winning’s Not Everything, But Losing Sucks” – Dirty Hands and Savage Crew compete in the final team competition when they battle it out in a series of head-to-head matches inspired by the trades, on TOUGH AS NAILS, Friday, July 28 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.

We should go ahead and note here that the season 2 finale is going to air one week from today. Not only that, but it is going to be an epic showdown between the remaining contestants. If you are wondering why the season has gone by so fast, the simple answer is that it’s tied very-much to Big Brother 25 starting soon and owning most of the schedule.

(Photo: CBS.)

