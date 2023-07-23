Ridley season 1 episode 7 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week on PBS you will have a chance to see Ridley season 1 episode 7, a story that matters in a number of different ways.

So, where do we start? First and foremost, we should note that we’re getting near the end of the story, at least for the time being. “The Numbered Days, Part 1” is the title for this hour, and just seeing that alone should be at least some sort of signal that there is some extreme danger to go along with it. Hey, at least we know that there is a season 2 on the other side? If there is a silver lining here, that is probably it.

If you do want to get a few more details about what the future could hold here, we suggest checking out the full Ridley season 1 episode 7 synopsis:

Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall from his balcony. The prime suspect is the victim’s younger brother.

Now, of course we imagine that this is the sort of case that is going to test Ridley and Carol both, and there is a huge question that the description is hinting at already — why would the brother do such a thing? What would they really have to gain from it? That’s a hard thing to figure out from the outside looking in, but we could see over time!

No matter what happens over the course of these two episodes, there is at least one thing that we can say with some confidence: You are going to get a season 2! It’s nice to have that to look forward to, and with that, you can just enjoy what lies directly ahead of you as opposed to worrying about whether or not we are near the end of the road. We certainly appreciate that on a personal level.

