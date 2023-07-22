Tough as Nails season 5 episode 7 spoilers: The park project

In just a couple of days, you are going to have a chance to check out Tough as Nails season 5 episode 7 over on CBS. So what are you going to be seeing coming up?

Well, for starters, let’s begin by saying that coming up, there are going to be challenges themed very much around the idea of giving back. We do think that in general, this is meant to be a positive show, and the idea here is probably to keep finding some ways to inject some positive energy into just about everything. Why wouldn’t you want to do that, all things considered?

If you do want to get a few more details now all about the next installment, go ahead and check out the full Tough as Nails season 5 episode 7 synopsis below:

“You Can’t Always Be the Hammer” – Crew members compete in a series of challenges that give back to the local community. In the team competition Dirty Hands and Savage Crew compete to be the first to complete a play structure for a local park, and in the individual competition competitors build bikes for children, on TOUGH AS NAILS, Sunday, July 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.

One of the things that we have been reminded of at this point in the season is pretty simple: Almost anyone can go home at just about any moment. You may think that someone is one of the biggest threats to win the whole thing, and they can be sent packing the very next week. Each one of these challenges tests everyone’s skill set in a completely different way. With that, you really have to be prepared.

(Photo: CBS.)

