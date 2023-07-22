Justified: City Primeval: Timothy Olyphant on possible ‘season 2’

We know that there are many episodes to go on Justified: City Primeval before we reach the end of it, but can we still discuss the future of the franchise? Let’s face it — we think that there is always going to be potential thanks to both the works of Elmore Leonard and also the popularity of the Raylan Givens character.

Through two episodes, we do think that the reception to the new show has been fairly positive, but we should say this: City Primeval in itself is a limited series. It was designed as such and with that, there is going to be a defined beginning, middle, and end to this story.

So how could there be something more then? Well, it is really a matter of just plucking out Raylan and throwing him somewhere else for another adventure. Speaking to Rotten Tomatoes, Timothy Olyphant himself noted that “maybe there’s a murmur” of an idea for another season. We don’t exactly think that we’re going to hear a lot more about it over the coming weeks, but that is due mostly to the SAG-AFTRA and the WGA strikes. On the other side of that (pay your talent, studios!), our hope is that some of these talks can pick up again.

There still remains something incredibly appealing and even nostalgic about Justified as a brand within the world of TV. There is a pretty clear sense week in and week out of what you’re going to see, and there is still that natural sense of humor and charm that Raylan brings to the table. It is a big part of what separates him from the rest of the TV pack!

Do you think that we are going to see a Justified: City Primeval season 2 in some form?

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

