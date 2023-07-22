iCarly season 3 finale spoilers: Is a big cliffhanger coming?

As we get ourselves prepared to see the iCarly season 3 finale on Paramount+ next week, why not discuss cliffhangers for a moment? It is pretty hard not to, given that this is something that defines a number of different shows all across the board.

When it comes to this one, though, it feels from our vantage point like the producers had some tough decisions to make as they prepared to write and film this installment. The streaming service has never indicated that this is the final season and yet, you don’t want to see the series just end without some sort of resolution. We hope that Paramount+ wouldn’t just cancel the show out of the blue, but this is a pretty merciless business sometimes. We’re being reminded of that with how the streaming services and studios are currently tackling the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

So, with all of this in mind, we hope that there isn’t a cliffhanger that is too insane at the end of this finale. Instead, couldn’t you give a satisfying ending that also leaves the door open for something more? There are some ways to do that.

Take, for the example, the idea of Freddie and Carly potentially getting engaged and then after that, allowing for the fourth season to be about a wedding. That way if the show does get canceled, you are ending with these characters in a good space. If it comes back, however, you have a chance to tell a really fun story.

What are the chances of an engagement?

We don’t want to guarantee anything (of course), but the title for the finale is “iHave a Proposal,” and we do think it is pretty clear at this point what a lot of fans are rooting for. They were big components in Carly and Freddie getting together in the first place!

Related – Check out a few new details as we prepare for the iCarly season 3 finale

Do you think the iCarly season 3 finale is going to have some sort of big-time cliffhanger?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other information.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







