Joe Pickett season 2 episode 10 spoilers: The epic finale

Joe Pickett season 2 episode 10 is going to be coming up on Paramount+ in just one week’s time, and there is quite a bit to prepare for in advance.

After all, consider this: We are building up to the big finale! Everything that Joe has worked on all season long has come to this, as within this story we’ll have a chance to learn if there are any big revelations, or if the show actually does tie up most of the loose ends that we’ve seen explored over the past several episodes. A big part of this season has been about rooting out corruption and the idea of doing “what’s right,” even when it is frowned upon by some of your superiors. We feel like we’re going to see the story conclude with some pretty big fireworks, so let’s just hope that it lives up to the hype that we have created as of right now in our mind.

Want to get a few more details? “The Third Way” is the title for this all-important episode, and the Joe Pickett season 2 episode 10 synopsis offers up some other news all about what you can expect:

Joe makes an uneasy truce in his pursuit for justice. Marybeth helps arrange a long overdue reunion.

Is there going to be a season 3 down the road?

We would sure like that, but it does remain too early to tell. Our big concern right now is just that the series is a little too under-the-radar, even at a time in which there is less and less scripted programming out there. With that in mind, our feeling is quite simple: If you do love the story and these characters, do more than just watch — tell your friends to do the same! The more who decide to partake in this, the more likely it is that we will see some good news handed down further on down the road.

