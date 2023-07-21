The Chase season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following today’s big season 3 finale at ABC, can you expect The Chase season 4 to happen? Is that something to realistically expect?

Well, first and foremost we should probably say that there are a number of reasons to want more of this game show. After all, just consider how smart and trivia-focused it can be! We also do think it is one of the best showcases for familiar Jeopardy! personalities that you’ll ever see, and it helps to make it more into a genuine Clash of the Titans. If the show comes back, there’s a chance that some other recent big winners from that game show could come over here!

Unfortunately, for the time being we should note that the future for The Chase remains unclear. While we do think that there is a chance that we’re going to see more episodes of the show, nothing has been altogether confirmed at present.

The biggest reason for ABC to bring this competition back for more is actually quite simple: It is a perfect fill-in anywhere on their schedule. If they are struggling for whatever reason to find a good show for a singular timeslot, they can plug this one in. It is not incredibly expensive when compared to a lot of scripted alternatives, and like we said, we do think that there is something to be said for having a stable of trivia stars. They are modern-day athletes of the mind that give you something different on TV.

When it comes to the ratings, the biggest thing we will say is that these final season 3 episodes in the summer have played really well. If the show comes back, it almost makes more sense to have it air around this time in some permanent capacity. It can really capitalize on there not being a whole lot else on.

