Night Court season 2 premiere date pushed back at NBC

If you are excited to see Night Court season 2 premiere on NBC, here is the bad news — you will be waiting a little while longer to see it.

This morning, the network officially unveiled an updated version of their already-announced fall schedule and within that, they shared news that is certainly all sorts of frustrating — as it turns out, the Melissa Rauch comedy is going to be off the air for a good while longer. Because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the plan now is to launch new episodes at midseason. The same can be said for the entirety of the Law & Order franchise alongside One Chicago.

How much is this going to hurt the ratings for Night Court season 2? That remains to be seen but for now, it does feel like the networks are playing a dangerous game. The longer that some of these shows are off the air, the more that viewers could flock to other forms of entertainment. That is especially true in an era where streaming services are readily available and often have a wider array of programming to watch instantly.

Unfortunately, we also realize that the networks alone cannot end these strikes, as it comes down to the streaming services and the studios — and streaming residuals are one of the biggest reasons why these strikes are even happening. The best thing that viewers can do is just offer support to actors / writers and make these content providers realize how much their inaction is hurting the bottom line.

At the earliest, it feels like Night Court could be back now in January, but we cannot even say that this is a sure thing. Remember that the WGA strike in particular is now past day 75 and there is still zero evidence that the AMPTP (the collective body of networks, studios, and streamers) is ready to come back to the table.

What do you want to see on Night Court season 2 when the show does eventually return?

Share in the comments, and also come back to get some other updates down the road on all of these shows.

(Photo: NBC.)

