Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 1 episode 8 return date

We suppose that the first order of business in here has to still be sharing the bad news, however unfortunate it may be. After all, there is no installment coming to the network tonight, and there will not be for a little while now. We are going to be waiting until August 2 to see what’s next. We wish that there was some sort of decent explanation for the delay, but the reality here remains rather simple. As a network, Fox just wants to stretch their programming out as much as they can over the summer. They don’t want to lose it all right away.

One thing that we can say is that when this competition returns, it will be with an installment that really tests these contestants’ ability to sell products and be a good spokesperson for their brand. Remember that being a Food Star is about SO much more than just being a good cook!

For a few more updates all about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

This week, the remaining six contestants split into teams to take on a live TV challenge where they will sell kitchen products. The two teams take over a QVC satellite studio and have three hours to select which five products they will showcase. Each team will select a producer and two team members who will be on camera for the 20-minute segment. The teams have to sell the products with conviction and connect with their audience of QVC host Alberti Popaj, QVC executives, and 30 regular QVC customers. The expert QVC executives and experienced customers will decide which team created an entertaining, informative, and cohesive segment. Whoever cracks under the pressure of the live broadcast will be eliminated in the all- new “As Seen on TV” episode of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars airing Wednesday, August 2 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FDS-108) (TV-14 L)

