Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, July 19?

Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Obviously, we know that the demand remains very much out there for more of the show.

We wish we could sit here and say that something big has changed over the past several days that would suggest that something would be changing soon with these shows. Unfortunately, we can’t. All three of them still remain off the air; not only that, but we don’t get a clear sense that any of them will be coming back in the near future, either. The writers’ strike remains underway, and we are also getting closer to a week into the SAG-AFTRA strike at the same time. So long as these are ongoing, filming won’t be able to start.

At the time of this writing, we have yet to hear a single thing that suggests that the networks / studios are actually in negotiations on anything, which is absolutely frustrating, to put it mildly. The longer that all of this goes, the harder it is going to be to have some other great content back! Scripted content is going to be more and more at a premium.

While there is still a tiny glimmer of hope that we could see the franchise back at some point late this fall, that is mostly just wishful thinking. The reality here instead is that it will likely be early 2024 when we get to see more of Med, Fire, and PD. The episode count could be somewhere within the 13-15 range.

Now that we have spelled all of this out, can someone go ahead and pay the writers and actors what they deserve? Is that too much to ask?

