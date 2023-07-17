Crime Scene Kitchen season 2 episode 7 spoilers: The merge

Next week on Crime Scene Kitchen season 2 episode 7, you are going to see an epic merge. Who said that these have to be tied to just Survivor? This is an episode where the self-taught teams are going to do battle with those with some classical training, and we tend to think that as a result of that, there will be some more epic drama and plenty of rivalries.

Suffice it to say, we are pretty stoked for whatever we end up seeing from start to finish here. Also, Martina McBride is going to be stopping by to lend a little bit more star power to the occasion. To get some more information, just check out the full Crime Scene Kitchen season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

For the first time ever, the classically-trained bakers go head to head against the remaining self-taught teams, trying to crack the safety bake dessert set by guest judge Martina McBride. Then, the teams must use their detective and math skills when they compete during the elimination round in the all-new “The Merge: A Total Crêpe Shoot”” episode of Crime Scene Kitchen airing Monday, July 24 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CSK-207) (TV-PG L)

We know that there is still a good chunk of this competition still to come, but we tend to think that in general, this installment marks a pretty significant turning point — much as it should. Nothing will be exactly as it was coming into this, and we are excited to see what sort of cases are “solved” here.

Of course, competition aside, you probably know that you’re going to have a good time with this show. How can you not given the fact that you have a s host here none other than Joel McHale? That does help tonally to differentiate this from some other cooking shows, including the ones that Fox also has on the air every Wednesday night.

