DI Ray season 1 episode 3 spoilers: The last before finale

As you get set to check out DI Ray season 1 episode 3 on PBS next week, there are a handful of important things you should be prepared to see. Also, we should remind you of where this installment stands in the larger order of things. We are, after all, rapidly closing in on the finale! Whatever happens within this installment is going to carry over directly into the finale.

Why is this series so short? That is really a question that you could raise about a number of British shows in general, and it goes far beyond just what you are seeing here. The idea here is that there is no real wasted time, and we imagine that this will prove to be the case here, as well. We are building towards some great stuff, whether it be a few big twists and, hopefully, some resolution at the end of the finale.

There is no denying that Rachita has had her hands full ever since the start of the series. She is forced to investigate something that is far more complicated than it first seems. What will she do following even more stunning deaths? Well, let’s just say that the drama will ratchet up yet another notch.

For a few more details, go ahead and check out the full season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

The body count continues to rise as Rachita as the team uncover more evidence leading them to believe they are dealing with highly dangerous organized criminals.

Ultimately, we do hope that more US viewers are able to check this show out over the next two weeks and honestly, we’d say the same thing about a lot of PBS’ lineup of British dramas in general. Given the amount of shows that are going to be on hold over the next few months due to the writers and actors’ strikes, this could be a great time for everyone do discover some new favorites.

