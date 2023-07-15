Quantum Leap season 2 premiere date: Still set for the fall?

At present, NBC has yet to confirm a Quantum Leap season 2 premiere date. However, can we still expect it this fall?

We know that in general, there is a great deal of confusion all across the board with a number of TV series. After all, writers have been on strike now for two and a half months and earlier this week, SAG-AFTRA kicked off a strike of their own. The vast majority of scripted television shows are no longer in production, and there is no timetable as to when they will re-start.

When it comes to Quantum Leap, though, it is in a slightly different situation than the bulk of other shows out there. While NBC programs like One Chicago and Law & Order: SVU do not have any episodes written or filmed for the fall, the time-travel series actually started production on season 2 in February, months before the writers’ strike began. This was a preemptive move made by the network anticipating that a strike was likely, and that means that they have a certain number of episodes in the bank.

How many are done at this point? There is still some uncertainty around that, but if they do want to air the show on Tuesday nights this fall as they originally planned, they can most likely do so. It is possible that they still delay it, though, given that actors cannot promote their projects so long as the SAG-AFTRA strike continues. This could make it harder for them to get eyeballs on the premiere. (We already know that the Quantum Leap cast will be unable to participate at San Diego Comic-Con, as they previously planned.)

For now, you can rest assured that more time-travel antics are coming — let’s hope that Ben gets a win somewhere in here. Hasn’t he gone through enough? We’re also hoping that there are more callbacks to the original show, as they did a great job with this in season 1.

What are you anticipating when it comes to Quantum Leap season 2 right now?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some additional updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







