Ms. Marvel season 1 will air on ABC next month

ABC is starting to get a little bit creative with their programming this summer, and that includes exposing more viewers to the world of Ms. Marvel.

So what is going on here? On Saturday, August 5, the network has announced that they will air the first three episodes of the Disney+ superhero show. Meanwhile, the final three episodes will arrive on Saturday, August 12. This move is being designed with the sole purpose of further promoting the release of The Marvels later this year and given that Ms. Marvel clearly works for a network TV audience, this makes a lot of sense.

If you haven’t seen the Disney+ show as of yet, the synopsis below helps to set the stage:

Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero megafan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right?

For those who are wondering, this move has nothing to do with them filling the void brought on by the writers’ strike or the newly-initiated SAG-AFTRA strike. This is just something that ABC wants to do in order to bring more success to the upcoming film. Saturday nights have always been an opportunity to push some other Disney programming!

In general, Marvel does need to figure out something amidst some sagging interest within the larger MCU, and this show has at least the youthful energy to get more people on board. While we wish there was a strong villain throughout the story, Ms. Marvel herself is a fantastic character and really delivers something totally new.

(Photo: Disney+.)

