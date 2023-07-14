Evil season 4 premiere date: What is going on at Paramount+?

Are you curious about the state of Evil season 4 over at Paramount+? If that is the case, it is hard to blame you!

After all, go ahead and consider the fact that it has been roughly a year since the third season was on the air and so far, the streaming service has yet to say much of anything about what the future holds here. There has not been a trailer with some more story teases on what’s next. Meanwhile, we have yet to also get a premiere date. Everything is still a mystery, and the obvious answer to all of this could be that the writers’ strike is still a factor.

What we know at present is that production came to a stop a little earlier than expected on the latest season, and we haven’t gotten the sense that it will start back for season 4 even when the strike is over. Whatever is left to discuss within the world of Evil could happen within a potential season 5. This is just a really complicated time for scripted television, given that streaming services are going to be more hesitant to put a lot of their completed stuff on the air. After all, they will want nothing more than to stretch things out to make up for a lack of things they could have as the WGA and now SAG-AFTRA strikes keep going.

Of course, an easy solution to get everything to us a little bit faster would be to pay all of the parties involved what it is that they deserve, but cynically, that feels far too easy for the studios at this point. Instead, we remain in this bizarre and incredibly-frustrating situation where there are no real answers to anything and instead, only more questions.

We do at least have a lot of faith in everyone involved with Evil that this will prove to be worth the wait. We just gotta make it there…

What do you most want to see on Evil season 4 no matter when it returns?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







