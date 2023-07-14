The Crowded Room season 1 episode 9: The last before finale

As we get prepared to see The Crowded Room season 1 episode 9 on Apple TV+ next week, we do so with a sense of finality. After all, this is the penultimate episode of the story! Whatever happens over the course of “Family” will carry over into the finale, and this is going to be as intense of a story as you could have possibly hoped for.

Because of where things stand at the moment, it feels fair to assume that the streaming service is not going to be giving that much away. The Crowded Room season 1 episode 9 synopsis is about as succinct as you could ever expect:

The State of New York v. Danny Sullivan.

Given that we’re looking at a court trial here, we tend to imagine that we’re going to see some of the best performances of the entire show so far. Hopefully, this is going to be an opportunity to see Tom Holland in particular deliver a real tour de force. We know that critics have not been kind to the show over the past several weeks, but did everyone watch the whole way through? This really feels like an instance of a story being most important at the very end. Only at that point can you really understand what came before.

This is a show based on true events, so we don’t think that the real goal of the rest of the season is to necessarily astound anyone by what happens to Danny. Instead, it is more about diving into the character’s soul and understand better how he deals with the trauma and pain of all that has transpired. This is not going to be an easy watch at times but in the end, that is more or less the mount here. This entire show is meant to very much be a mental test.

