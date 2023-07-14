Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have an opportunity to get some more news on the show pretty soon?

Well, we should start off here by getting all of the bad news out of the way — there is no new episode coming on the network tonight. Not only that, but there won’t be any episodes over the course of the next several months, at least. This was always going to be the case, but now there is the added specter looming now of the writers’ strike. Beyond that, there is also the SAG-AFTRA strike, which has just started and impacts just about every working actor out there in this country.

There is no timetable on when any of this is going to be resolved. Would we love to see it happen at some point soon? Sure, but that is only going to happen in the event that the strikes are resolved. Actors and writers deserve their fair share, and that is true no matter of the show. This is not always as easy or as glamorous a job as you would think.

(We should also note here that the Blue Bloods cast very much took a pay cut to come back to do this show — that is something stands out to us at a time when corporations are already trying to pinch pennies on some of the more vulnerable people out there.)

When is the show going to be premiering now?

Well, it seems more and more likely a 2023 start is not going to happen. If it does, it could be November or December — don’t be shocked if we are stuck waiting until the start of 2024. Let’s just hope that everything is going to prove to be worth the wait.

