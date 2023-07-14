Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We obviously would love to see Max Thieriot and the rest of the cast back sooner or later.

However, it is pretty clear at the moment that we are going to need to exercise some patience for a pretty long time here. Unfortunately, the firefighter drama remains off the air, and the timetable for it coming back just continues to grow longer and longer.

Earlier this week, the news became 100% official that the actors within SAG-AFTRA were officially going on strike, meaning that both actors and writers are striking at the same time for the first time in over half a decade. This means that we are now facing an extremely long road to getting any scripted show back on the air, and the networks / studios have not helped their case at all with some of the ways that they have communicated to the press.

In the end, a season 2 will happen at some point, but just don’t expect a lot of conversation about it from the cast and crew in a while. One of the stipulations of the strike is that nobody can actively promote their work, and that means that interviews are going to dry up.

Where we stand

It is not hard for us to make that stance clear. We 100% are with all of the performers currently fighting for their future, and it would be incredibly strange to say anything otherwise at this point. These people have all worked tirelessly to ensure that we have great entertainment to enjoy, and it feels almost baffling to think that they would not be compensated in an altogether fair way.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news all about Fire Country, including what else you can expect to see

When do you think we are actually going to have a chance to see more of Fire Country season 2 on CBS?

What do you think about the current state of the strike? Be sure to let us know in the attached comments below! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some additional updates very soon.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







