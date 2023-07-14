Big Brother 25: When to expect some theme reveals!

As so many of you out there more than likely know, Big Brother 25 is going to be coming up on CBS when we get to Wednesday, August 2. It goes without saying, but there are a lot of little milestones we’re excited about along the way. That includes some traditions like the house tour, and an opportunity to meet some of the houseguests.

Now, we can at least tell you when at least one of these things will happen … but it is still a good stretch of time away.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25!

If you missed the news on yesterday, there is going to be a big Entertainment Tonight special coming on Wednesday, July 26 that will look back at the history of the show — not only that, but a number of former houseguests are going to stop by! To go along with this, you are also going to have a chance to see some sort of tease for what is coming, at least per the CBS press release:

Viewers will get behind-the-scenes details, house secrets and a look at the most unforgettable moments in BIG BROTHER history. At the end of the ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT special viewers will get to see what season 25 is going to look like with an exclusive sneak peek of the BIG BROTHER house, and they just might be able to spot some clues about this summer’s big twist.

Everyone should probably be aware at this point that there is almost always a new twist every single season. In all honesty, it would be a little bit weird if we didn’t get that! All we can really hope for is that it is something that doesn’t completely dilute the game. Usually these twists last the first few weeks, so we’ll see if that is the case here.

Related – Be sure to learn more about who is appearing on this special

Is there any particular twist you are expecting to see moving into Big Brother 25?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







