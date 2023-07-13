Big Brother 25 live move-in confirmed; anniversary special ahead

We know that Big Brother 25 is set to premiere on CBS come Wednesday, August 2, but isn’t it nice to have more news in advance? We tend to think so and with that, let’s get into a couple of things revealed today.

First and foremost, the network has revealed that the 90-minute premiere is going to feature a live move-in, which the show has done for a few seasons and we love it. What better way is there to allow us to get to know the contestants a little bit better almost right away? So much happens at the start of every season!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25!

Meanwhile, there is going to be an Entertainment Tonight special airing on Wednesday, July 26 at 9:00 that will reflect on the series and also give you a chance to hear from a number of important players over the years. Here are some of the announced participants:

The special features 24 seasons of archival footage from the ET vault and exclusive interviews with BIG BROTHER host Julie Chen Moonves and fan-favorite houseguests including winners Cody Calafiore, Taylor Hale, Derrick Levasseur, Jordan Lloyd, Xavier Prather and Rachel Reilly, and other houseguests, including Azah Awasum, Hannah Chaddha, Derek Frazier, Frankie Grande, Tiffany Mitchell, Janelle Pierzina, Danielle Reyes, Kaysar Ridha, Jeff Schroeder and Brendon Villegas.

Judging from this list, we tend to think that we’re going to get something about the Cookout and about showmances. However, where are Dr. Will and Dan Gheesling? At least you’ve got in here Danielle Reyes to represent the early days. A lot of the contestants being featured are recent, but often reality TV does come somewhat with a recency bias. This is just really a way to better get people hyped for the premiere, which we think is going to be much-needed for CBS given that they are dealing with now both a writers and actors’ strike.

Related – Are we going to have a larger cast entering this season?

What do you think about Big Brother 25 giving us some sort of live move-in?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







