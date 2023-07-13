Jury Duty season 2: Will it happen after Emmy nominations?

One of the biggest surprises of yesterday’s Emmy nominations has to be the huge outpouring of love that there was for Jury Duty. We’re thrilled, of course, but it was hard to anticipate whether or not the Television Academy was going to get on board such a unique program that blended together so many elements to create a unique experience.

Of course, it is that unique experience that makes the odds of a season 2 little more unlikely. Can you recreate this magic again without someone anticipating your every move? This is the challenge that a lot of other twist-based concept shows had. Remember Joe Millionaire from so many years ago? That was a pure reality show and even it couldn’t pull off what happened the first time around. Jury Duty is of course scripted, but you had in season 1 Ronald, the one guy who had no clue all of this is fake.

So what does the future hold? Speaking to Deadline, show executive producer David Bernad made it clear that after the writers’ strike, there’s at least a chance for some further conversations:

Yeah, who knows? When the WGA strike is over, it’s something we can sit down and think about as it’s something we may try and do. But right now, we’re celebrating Jury Duty and everyone who played a role in its success like the entire team at Freevee who deserve a lot of credit for taking a shot on this.

Honestly, we don’t think a season 2 is worth doing unless there are some really good ideas — and also if the right person is pinpointed. It is essential that you have the proper real person at the center of the chaos, and for a season 2, obviously a big part of it would be finding someone who has no idea that a season 1 ever existed. The more popular the show is, the harder that becomes.

Do you think that there is any chance we get a Jury Duty season 2 at some point?

(Photo: Freevee.)

